Toshiba planning new chip factory in Japan, still no chip unit winner

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) plans to build a new chip factory in Japan’s Iwate Prefecture, according to Nikkei Asian Review.
Construction will begin next year and Toshiba will discuss a potential role with Western Digital’s (NYSE:WDC) SanDisk subsidiary.
Related: Toshiba’s board met Wednesday morning to continue discussing the sale of the chip unit to either a consortium including Western Digital or to a competing bidder. No final decisions were made.
Western Digital shares are down 1.21% premarket.
