Sarepta's golodirsen shows treatment effect in early-stage study; shares ahead 17% premarket

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is up 17% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1/2 study (4053-101) assessing golodirsen (SRP-4053) in 53 boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to skipping exon 53.

All 25 boys in Part 2 of the study experienced an increase in skipping exon 53 over baseline levels at week 48. Specifically, mean dystrophin protein increased to 1.019 percent of normal compared to a mean baseline of 0.095 percent of normal (p<0.001) determined via biopsies of the bicep muscle.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The FDA approved EXONDYS 51, for DMD boys amenable to exon 51 skipping, a year ago.