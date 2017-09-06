1-800-Flowers.com increases buyback firepower

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) announces an increase in its share repurchase program to $30M.

The company says it had approximately $15.0M remaining on its previous board authorization.

"The combination of the strong cash flow produced by our operating model and the proceeds of the recent sale of Fannie May has provided the company with significant liquidity and flexibility," notes CEO Chris McCann.

"As such, we are able to invest in further organic growth while continuing to pursue potential acquisition opportunities and simultaneously accelerate the return of capital to our shareholders through the increased share repurchase authorization," he adds.

