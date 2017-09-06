JD.com gaining on Alibaba's Chinese e-commerce market share

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is gaining on Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) e-commerce market share, according to an eMarketer report using data from Analysys International Enfodesk.

In Q2, Alibaba’s business-to-consumer Tmall e-commerce platform held a 51.3% sales share in the Chinese e-commerce retail market.

JD.com was up to a 32.9% share, up from a 17.7% share in 2014. The gains largely came from the region’s consumers moving away from consumer-to-consumer sales.

JD.com’s Q2 revenue was up 44% on the year to $14B but the company reported a net loss due to marketing expenses.

