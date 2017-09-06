Kohl's higher after announcing Amazon store deal

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) announces a new Amazon smart home experience will be available in dedicated space at 10 select stores across the Los Angeles and Chicago areas. The progam begins in October.

The company calls the 1K-square foot Amazon smart home spaces within its stores a first-of-its-kind experience where customers can purchase Amazon devices, accessories and smart home devices and services directly from Amazon.

"We believe in the power of our store portfolio and know that our future as a best-in-class omnichannel retailer will be driven by how inventive, compelling and unique we can make our store experience,” says Kohl's chief merchandising officer Michelle Gass.

