CytoDyn provides further update on PRO 140 pivotal combination therapy trial in patients with HIV

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) reschedules its previous telephonic meeting with the FDA on October 17 to an in-person meeting on October 12. The purpose of the meeting will be to address open issues set forth in the memorandum regarding the adequate number and type of evaluable patients required for efficacy and safety necessary to support the filing of a Biologics License Application.

As a result, the Company will continue enrolling patients in the CD02 combination trial until further clarification from the FDA.

PRO 140 belongs to a new class of HIV/AIDS therapeutics – viral-entry inhibitors – that are intended to protect healthy cells from viral infection. PRO 140 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody directed against CCR5, a molecular portal that HIV uses to enter T cells.