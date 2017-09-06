United Continental falls after guidance update

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) updates guidance ahead of an investor presentation today at the Cowen and Company Global Transportation Conference.

The airline company cites Hurricane Harvey, pricing issues and geopolitical tensions as factors for Q3.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile is expected to fall in a range of -3% to -5% during the quarter vs. -1% to +1% prior estimate. United's expected fuel price per gallon is anticipated to rise to $1.72 to $1.77 from $1.56 to $1.61. Capacity growth of 3.0% to 3.5% is seen.

United notes that the Houston airport impact could roll into Q4.

