Iamgold upgraded at CIBC as Saramacca resource called "game changer"

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) +2.1% premarket after CIBC upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with an $8.50 price target, raised from $6.50, calling the new Saramacca resource "a game changer" for the company that will drive lower costs and better valuation at the Rosebel mine.

IAG said late yesterday that Saramacca exceeds its initial targets, as the resource estimate comprises 14.4M metric tons of indicated resources averaging 2.2 grams of gold per ton for 1.02M oz. and 13.6M metric tons of inferred resources averaging 1.18 grams of gold per ton for 518K oz.

CIBC says Saramacca will add more than 200K oz./year of production at Rosebel and improve cash costs to ~$625/oz. for 2020-23, and incorporating Saramacca could increase Rosebel’s net present value by 32% - or the whole company’s NPV by 10% to $6.34/share - at current spot commodity prices.

The firm says the stock "still presents reasonable value" even after the recent outperformance, trading at 1.1x price/NPV vs. peer averages of 1.2x for mid-tier gold producers and 1.7x for senior gold miners at current prices.