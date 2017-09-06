Trivago in freefall after lowering guidance

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) slumps after lowering revenue guidance.

The online travel company now expects revenue growth of 40% this year after initially guiding for 50% growth.

Management cites the negative impact on revenue per qualified referral in making the algorithmic adjustment. "Due to the speed with which the above RPQR slowdown unfolded we were unable to pull back planned television advertising spend quickly enough to prevent overspend," reads the company's release.