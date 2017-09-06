Bioverativ and Bicycle Therapeutics inks deal to develop therapies for Hemophilia and Sickle Cell Disease

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) announces a research collaboration with Bicycle Therapeutics focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for hemophilia and sickle cell disease.

Bicycle Therapeutics will be responsible for leading initial discovery activities. Bioverativ will lead preclinical and clinical development, as well as marketing and commercialization. Bioverativ will reimburse Bicycle for internal and external program-related costs.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bicycle will receive $10M upfront, R&D funding of $4.2M, up to $410M in milestones and single- to low-double-digit royalties on net sales. Additional terms are not disclosed.