AmEx launches no-fee Delta credit card

No-fee mileage cards are a rarity, but American Express (NYSE:AXP) - on the hunt for co-brand deals after the Costco breakup, and aiming at the millennial crowd - is debuting its Blue Delta SkyMiles card this week.

Benefits not included will be priority boarding, free baggage check, or airport lounge privileges.

Delta's (NYSE:DAL) Sandeep Dube: "Think about someone who’s just starting their travel journey, they can take the Blue card. Then over a period of time as they go through life stages, we have the Gold card, the Platinum, the Reserve card.”

Source: Bloomberg's Jennifer Surane