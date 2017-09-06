Ignyta on track for H2 2018 NDA filing for lung cancer med entrectinib; shares down 11% premarket

Investors appear disappointed with Ignyta's (NASDAQ:RXDX) update on lead candidate entrectinib. Shares are down 11% premarket, albeit on average volume.

The company says written guidance from the FDA confirmed that data from completed and ongoing studies will be sufficient to support a New Drug Application (NDA) for ROS1 fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), expected in H2 2018 to allow 12 months of follow-up on all responders in the dataset.

Entrectinib, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, is being developed for the treatment of a variety of tumor types. Tyrosine kinase is an enzyme that serves as an "on/off" switch in many cellular functions. If stuck "on" unregulated cell growth occurs.

