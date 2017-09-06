CSX down 1.5% after trimming outlook

Noting "operating challenges" in July and August, CSX sees full-year EPS growth of 20%-25% vs. roughly 25% previously expected. Free cash flow before dividends (and excluding restructuring charges) is still seen at about $1.5B. About $1.3B of the $1.5B buyback program has been completed.

CEO Hunter Harrison: "CSX has made very good progress in the last 60 days in transitioning its operating model to Precision Scheduled Railroading ... The railroad is now returning to a normal operating rhythm, and our performance metrics are improving."

CFO Frank Lonegro is currently presenting at an investor conference. Webcast and slides are here.

Source: Press Release