Voyager's VY-AADC01 shows encouraging results in early-stage Parkinson's study; shares ahead 27% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) is up 27% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing gene therapy VY-AAD01 in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease (PD).

The results showed durable, dose-dependent and time-dependent improvements across a range of motor function metrics after one dose. Patients in cohort 3 achieved clinically meaningful improvements in motor symptoms with lower doses of their oral PD medications, including levodopa. This is a very positive development since the long-term use of levodopa has its own unwanted side effects such as dyskinesia (involuntary movement disorder). Updated results will be reported in Q1 2018.

A Phase 2/3 study will be initiated in Q4 with patient dosing to commence in H1 2018.