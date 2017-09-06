Mobileye makes gains in Chinese auto market with bus contract

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) Mobileye has made inroads in the Chinese auto market after securing contracts with electric bus maker Yutong and electric car startup Nio, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

Yutong produces 70K buses a year and plans to use Mobileye’s tech in every bus. Nio has the backing of Tencent and Baidu.

Mobileye races competitors including Nvidia in getting its advanced driver assistance systems or (ADAS) in as many vehicles as possible. IHS Markit estimates that ADAS system sales will pass 302M units per year by 2022.

Intel completed its $15B offer for Mobileye in early August.

Previously: Intel completes offer for Mobileye (Aug. 8)