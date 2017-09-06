Catalyst Bio's hemophilia B candidate CB 2679d shows encouraging action in early-stage study; shares ahead 7% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) is up 7% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study assessing CB 2679d in patients with severe hemophilia B.

An intravenous dose of CB 2679d was ~22x more potent that an intravenous dose of Pfizer's BeneFix [coagulation Factor IX (recombinant)]. The average time in circulation also favored CB 2679d, 34 hours versus 25 hours.

Interim top-line data from the South Korea-based study should be available by year-end with complete results expected in Q1 2018.

CB 2679d is a next-generation coagulation Factor IX variant that has a longer duration of action than other Factor IX products.