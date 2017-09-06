McDonald's relaunches McCafe with a head of steam

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) announces an aggressive relaunch of McCafé with a new look and updated espresso beverages.

The company says the expanded offerings include the introduction of new café-quality espresso beverages to the McCafé lineup made with freshly-ground espresso and U.S.-sourced whole or nonfat milk. The new 100% Arabica bean beverages include Caramel Macchiato, Cappuccino and Americano.

In a promotional deal at participating restaurants, McDonald's will be offering any small McCafé specialty beverage for $2.

Looking ahead,, McCafé will expand its retail presence in 2018 by partnering with Coca-Cola Company to introduce a line of ready-to-drink McCafé Frappé beverages. The bottled drinks will join the successful line of whole bean, ground and single-serve coffee currently available nationally in retail stores.

"This is just the start of our McCafé commitment," says McDonald's USA President Chris Kempczinski.

The McCafe development will be closely watched by Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Tim Hortons (NYSE:QSR) and Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Source: Press Release