Inmarsat in 'smart ships' deal with Samsung Heavy Industries

Inmarsat (OTCPK:IMASY) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Heavy Industries (OTC:SMSHF) tied to "smart ships," connectivity that can be installed in vessels during their construction.

The agreement covers installation of Inmarsat-approved terminal hardware by South Korean yard Fleet Xpress in order to leverage satellite communications from the moment of delivery.

That then allows harvesting of data from hull monitors and equipment sensors in real time.

SHI will retain remote connections to vessels while Inmarsat will support the services through a dedicated Certified Application Provider subscription.