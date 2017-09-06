Microsoft Surface keynote expected on October 31

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will hold a Surface keynote during the Future Decoded event at the end of next month, according to The Verge.

A source says that at least one new device will launch at the London event, which would match past Surface launch dates in October.

Potential product reveals include a Surface Pro update with built-in LTE connection, a new Surface Book, or a new Surface Hub.

The two-day Future Decoded event starts October 31.

