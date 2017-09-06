Pulmatrix teams up with Vectura to develop COPD candidate PUR0200; shares down 3%

Thinly traded nano cap Pulmatrix (PULM -2.8% ) slumps out the blocks in response to its announced partnership with Vectura Group plc to develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) candidate PUR0200. Investors appear disappointed that the company will not earn more under the deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pulmatrix will provide the data package and assist with the transfer of development and manufacturing to Vectura, who will be responsible for all future development costs to advance PUR0200 in the U.S. Pulmatrix will receive a technology access fee of $1M, contingent on the achievement of certain development criteria, and mid-teen royalties on net sales.

The value proposition of PUR0200, an improved inhaled tiotropium bromide (Boehringer Ingelheim's SPIRIVA), is enhanced efficacy by virtue of its iSPERSE dry powder technology which travels more easily into the lungs.