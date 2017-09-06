Old Dominion Freight Line issues update

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reports operating metrics for August.

The company says LTL tons per day increased 7.5% during the month as a 6.6% increase in LTL shipments per day factored in.

For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight increased 4.1% as compared to the same period last year.

"Our revenue growth for the first two months of the third quarter is consistent with the second quarter trend and includes a nice balance of volume and yield," updates Old Dominion CEO David Congdon.

