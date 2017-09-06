Stocks bump as financials bounce off yesterday's losses

Stocks reclaim a sliver of lost ground from yesterday's slide, as financials (+0.5%) attempt a rebound after posting their worst session since May; Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all +0.3%.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.9% and France's CAC +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.
In U.S. corporate news, airlines start sharply lower after United Continental (-4.4%) and JetBlue (-2.5%) cut their Q3 unit revenue guidance, following Delta (-1.4%) and Spirit Airlines (-2.5%), which did the same yesterday.
U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, retracing a little of yesterday's big rally; the benchmark 10-year yield is up by a basis point at 2.07%, placing it just a tick above the 10-month low it posted yesterday.
U.S. crude oil +1% at $49.16/bbl, extending yesterday's 2.9% gain and helping the energy sector (+1.4%) to the top of the early leaderboard.
Still ahead: ISM non-manufacturing index, Fed Beige Book