Stocks bump as financials bounce off yesterday's losses

Stocks reclaim a sliver of lost ground from yesterday's slide, as financials ( +0.5% ) attempt a rebound after posting their worst session since May; Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all +0.3% .

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.9% and France's CAC +0.3% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

In U.S. corporate news, airlines start sharply lower after United Continental ( -4.4% ) and JetBlue ( -2.5% ) cut their Q3 unit revenue guidance, following Delta ( -1.4% ) and Spirit Airlines ( -2.5% ), which did the same yesterday.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, retracing a little of yesterday's big rally; the benchmark 10-year yield is up by a basis point at 2.07%, placing it just a tick above the 10-month low it posted yesterday.

U.S. crude oil +1% at $49.16/bbl, extending yesterday's 2.9% gain and helping the energy sector ( +1.4% ) to the top of the early leaderboard.

Still ahead: ISM non-manufacturing index, Fed Beige Book