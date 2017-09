"Recent economic data have been stronger than expected," says the Bank of Canada, surprising the markets by raising its benchmark overnight rate 25 basis points to 1%. It's the 2nd rate hike in as many meetings. Most economists had expected a pause.

The loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) has jumped more than 1% vs. the greenback, now buying nearly $0.82 - its strongest level since early 2015. Stocks in Toronto have given back a few points, now roughly flat on the session.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC