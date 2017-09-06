Amazon acquires Prime-style delivery service in Middle East, announces NY center

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Middle East subsidiary Souq acquires Wing.ae, a startup building Prime-style fast deliveries for a variety of e-commerce platforms including Souq.com.

No financial details were disclosed.

Amazon paid $580M earlier this year to acquire Souq, which has the largest e-commerce market in the region with 45M visitors per month and 8.4M listed products.

In other Amazon news, the company announces a new fulfillment center coming to Staten Island, which will become Amazon’s first in New York state.

The 855K square foot center will employ 2,250 full-time employees.

