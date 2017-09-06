USAID awards Tetra Tech $23M contract

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded Tetra Tech (TTEK +2.1% ) $23M single-award contract to improve economic growth and food security in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Tetra Tech will foster relationships between market exporters and local farmers to increase sales and the profitability of key, nutrient-rich crops in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

To measure the outcomes of the program’s activities, Tetra Tech will work alongside other USAID contractors to collaborate on joint monitoring, evaluation, and data collection.

