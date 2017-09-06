Verizon rewards program trades perks for personal info

The new rewards program from Verizon (VZ +0.2% ) is offering customers entertainment perks and phone upgrades -- so long as they give up some potentially very valuable personal information and let the company look in on its Web browsing.

Verizon says it needs information to personalize the rewards it's offering and deliver more targeted ads (and, along the way, build a business that can compete with twin ad behemoths Facebook and Google).

The rewards program, Verizon Up, will offer credits usable for concert tickets and movie premieres along with phone upgrades.

The company's digital ad unit brings in about $7B a year; the company has about 4% of the U.S. digital ad market, vs. 41% for Google and 20% for Facebook, eMarketer says.

Verizon's being up front about what it's looking for, unwilling to risk consumer and regulatory backlash for data collection methods.