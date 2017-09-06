Huawei outsold Apple this summer; Apple starts iOS 11 ads

Huawei global smartphone sales beat Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in June and July and could win again in August, but Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) still leads the market.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung held on to at least 20% of the smartphone market in June and July while Huawei and Apple had about half that market share.

Counterpoint Research Director Peter Richardson cites Huawei’s R&D and manufacturing investments along with “aggressive marketing and sales channel expansion” as the tailwinds behind the Apple beat.

Huawei headwinds include a weak market presence in North America, South Asia, and India and the next iPhone refresh that’s just around the corner.

In other news, Apple device users have started to see “Tips” pop-ups advertising the features of the upcoming iOS 11.

The tips arriving on iPhones and iPads have highlighted features including an updated control panel for easier smart home management and the ability to not receive alerts while driving.

Previously: Apple planning $5B bond sale (Sept. 5)