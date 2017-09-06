CDC to use T2 Bio's T2Dx instrument to test for superbug Candida auris; shares ahead 6%

T2 Biosystems (TTOO +5.5% ) announces that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will use its T2Dx instrument to test and monitor the emergence and outbreaks of the superbug Candida auris in U.S. hospitals.

The company says the initiative represents a new application of the T2MR platform, which may be expanded further if new superbugs threaten.

The CDC intends to use the T2Dx to validate the detection of Candida auris from patient skin samples and hospital environmental samples, validate a process for Candida auris surveillance and assist state and local public health laboratories in combating an outbreak.

The T2Dx can generate results in 3 - 5 hours, depending on the analyte.