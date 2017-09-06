EU antitrust regulators pause Qualcomm, NXP acquisition decision

EU antitrust regulators again put the brakes on Qualcomm’s (NASDAQ:QCOM) acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) after failing to receive requested information from the companies, per Reuters.

The last halt came in late June with a restart in mid-August for a process that had an original approval deadline of December 6.

If the companies supply the needed information, the decision clock starts again and the deadline date will adjust appropriately.

NXP shares are down 0.50% .

Qualcomm shares are up 0.88% .

