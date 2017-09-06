T2 Bio inks deal with Cidara to place T2Dx instruments in trial sites; shares up 6%

T2 Biosystems (TTOO +6.4% ) extends exclusive pricing for its T2Dx instrument to Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX -3.2% ) for placement and use at its clinical trial sites for antifungal CD101. The objective of the deal is to accelerate enrollment in Cidara's clinical trials and increase the number of hospitals that adopt T2 Bio's products, including the T2Candida panel and the T2Bacteria Panel following FDA clearance.

The company will offer exclusive preferred sales terms to all U.S. trial sites for CD101 IV through the completion of the planned Phase 3 study. Cidara will reimburse sites that use the T2Candida test to screen patients for enrollment.

Specific financial terms are not disclosed.

