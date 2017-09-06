Palatin Tech inks bremelanotide commercialization deal in China; shares up 8%

Palatin Technologies (PTN +7.7% ) enters into a collaboration and license agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Ltd. providing the latter with exclusive rights to develop and commercialize female sexual dysfunction med bremelanotide in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Under the terms of the agreement, Palatin will receive $5.0M upfront, a $7.5M payment upon regulatory approval in China, up to $92.5M in sales-based milestones and high-single- to low-double-digit royalties on net sales. Fosun will be responsible for all regulatory and commercialization costs in the territory.

Bremelanotide is a synthetic peptide analog of the naturally occurring hormone alpha-MSH, a melanocortin agonist. The melanocortin system plays a key role in sexual function as well as pigmentation, inflammation and energy homeostasis.