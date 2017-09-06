Teck sees lower Q3 steelmaking coal prices but more sales volume

Teck Resources (TECK +1.3% ) recaptures some of yesterday's 7% slide, despite saying it expects lower average realized prices for the sale of steelmaking coal during Q3.

Teck says it anticipates prices of $158-$163/metric ton, below the $170 benchmark price it set for the quarter.

However, Teck also raised its outlook for Q3 steelmaking coal sales volumes to 7.2M-7.5M metric tons from 7M tons, reflecting strong coal demand in the quarter.

Yesterday, Teck fell by the most among large mining stocks after China Investment Corp. unloaded nearly half its stake in the company.