Pitney Bowes acquires Newgistics

Pitney Bowes (PBI +1.3% ) announces that it acquired Newgistics for $475M.

Newgistics is a Texas-based provider of parcel delivery, returns, fulfillment and digital commerce solutions for retailers and ecommerce brands.

The company expects the acquisition to accelerate its expansion into the U.S. domestic parcels market at scale.

"Newgistics fits uniquely at the intersection of our parcel growth strategies and will accelerate the overall transformation of Pitney Bowes,” says Pitney Bowes CEO Marc Lautenbach.

The transaction is expected to close by late Q3 or early Q4.

Source: Press Release