Apple and Amazon among bidders for Bond franchise

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are among those vying for the rights to the James Bond franchise. Sony’s rights expired after 2015’s Spectre film.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Warner Bros. stands in the lead but that the streaming players would offer bids in the same ballpark.

Apple hired former Sony Pictures Television execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg earlier this summer and the duo leads up Apple’s side of the Bond negotiations.

The Bond franchise is valued between $2B and $5B.

