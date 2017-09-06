Morgan Stanley trims estimates for Harvey-affected lenders

via Blomberg's Lily Katz

Those banks with the highest exposure (as measured by percentage of deposits) to the Houston/Corpus Christi area include Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR), and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION). Morgan Stanley is cutting its Q3 EPS estimates by as much as 9%.

Others seeing a reduction in estimates: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), Comerica (NYSE:CMA), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), and Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK).

Morgan also takes note of auto-focused lenders, saying Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) could see earnings declines of 12%-18%.