Morgan Stanley trims estimates for Harvey-affected lenders

Those banks with the highest exposure (as measured by percentage of deposits) to the Houston/Corpus Christi area include Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR), and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION). Morgan Stanley is cutting its Q3 EPS estimates by as much as 9%.
Others seeing a reduction in estimates: BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), Comerica (NYSE:CMA), East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC), and Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK).
Morgan also takes note of auto-focused lenders, saying Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC) could see earnings declines of 12%-18%.
The good news in the longer run is that banks could see faster loan growth as Houston rebuilds. The other good news is that at least some bad news is baked in - all of the banks mentioned are down 5%-12% over the past month.