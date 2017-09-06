T-Mobile adds in free Netflix for its unlimited family plans

Just days ahead of the expected launch of a new iPhone, T-Mobile (TMUS -0.6% ) is using its Un-carrier event for a new promotion: free Netflix for family plans.

It's throwing in the video streaming service (which costs about $10/month on its own) to new and current customers who have at least two lines on an unlimited data plan. (Those plans cost about $100 for two lines with DVD-quality video, with HD video costing extra).

"The new frontier for carrier bundles is mobile video," the company says in its statement, pointing to AT&T (T -0.5% ) and Verizon (VZ -0.3% ) buying up content and cable companies.

A content add-on from T-Mobile (rather than aggressive price promotion) leaves open the question of which carriers if any will seek to gain subscribers with discounted or subsidized iPhones.

T-Mobile is running an all-day contest on Twitter tomorrow with prizes to promote the new offering.