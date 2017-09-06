Zogenix breaks out of consolidation on high volume; shares up 15% ahead of data readout on lead candidate ZX008

Thinly traded micro cap Zogenix (ZGNX +14.6% ) is showing bullish action this morning. Shares have cleared near-term resistance of $13 on a 5x surge in volume.

A key looming event is the release of top-line data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, Study 1, assessing lead candidate ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine) in young adults with a rare and severe form of epilepsy called Dravet syndrome. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated study completion date was September 1.

