CBL & Associates pays off two mortgages

The company used some of the cash from its recent bond issuance and availability on lines of credit to pay off some higher interest and soon-to-mature property-related debt.

First was a $144.3M loan secured by Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem. It had an interest rate of 6.99% and was scheduled to mature in about a year. The prepayment fee was minimal.

Second was a $61.6M loan (CBL's share was $46.2M) secured by The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. That loan was maturing later this year and bore interest at 7.06%. CBL is in the process of getting a new loan on that property.

