Gap updates on strategy

Gap (GPS +5.6% ) says it will add about 70 stores over the next three years on a net basis. About 270 Old Navy, Athleta and value expressions across the Gap portfolio will be added, while 200 underperforming Gap and Banana Republic stores will be removed from the store base.

The company says it expects about $500M in expense savings over the next three years through the leveraging efforts, cross-brand synergies and streamlined operations.

Expect more details out of Gap with execs due to speak later today at the Goldman Sachs 24th Annual Global Retailing Conference.