Opiant Pharma continues rally, shares up 14%

Thinly traded nano cap Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT +14.4% ) continues its upward march. Shares have ballooned seven-fold since July. The company develops treatments for substance abuse and eating disorders.

The stock began trading on Nasdaq Capital Market on August 29. A few weeks before that, it announced the receipt of another $3.75M from its NARCAN royalty deal with SWK Holdings. NARCAN is the only FDA-approved nasal spray for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. As the agreement matures and sales continue to ramp, the company will receive a greater share of royalties and milestones (at least 90%).

A new CFO, David O'Toole will join the company on September 12. The same day, CEO Roger Crystal, M.D., will deliver a corporate presentation at the Rodman & Renshaw Investment Conference in New York.

