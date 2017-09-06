Moleculin teams up with U. Bergen to test WP1122/Avastin combo in brain cancer; shares ahead 5%

Moleculin Biotech (MBRX +5.2% ) perks up, albeit light volume, in response to its announcement of a collaboration with the University of Bergen to evaluate the combination of WP1122 and Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of brain tumors.

CEO Walter Klemp says, "The potential for synergy with Roche's drug is compelling. Avastin showed early promise in the treatment of brain tumors, but its usefulness has been hampered by the ability of brain tumors to develop resistance to anti-vascular therapy. Avastin prevents formation of new blood vessels including blood vessels that feed growing tumors and, as such, creates an environment where tumors become more dependent on glycolysis (a means of producing energy induced by a limited oxygen supply from the blood) enabling a potential form of therapy resistance. We've shown in animal models that WP1122 as an inhibitor of glycolysis limits tumor growth and increases survival in animals transplanted with human brain tumors, so it is logical to consider that WP1122 could potentially be an effective way to deal with Avastin resistance, as a follow up treatment, or in combination with Avastin."

Financial terms are not disclosed.