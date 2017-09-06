LinkedIn launches retooled ad program

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn has opened up to third-party app and website ads through the newly retooled LinkedIn Audience Network.

The Audience Network allows advertisers to target sponsored content to the more than 500M global LinkedIn users.

The professional networking site said 6K advertisers participated in a beta phase of the Audience Network. Those advertisers saw an average unique impression increase of 3% to 13% and an up to 80% unique click increase.

Previously: Microsoft roundup: LinkedIn gets videos, GigaJam ends, and a Red Hat expansion (Aug. 22)