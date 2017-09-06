Highlights from Tyson Foods' conference presentation

Management with Tyson Foods (TSN +1.1% ) took the stage today at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. Key statements from the presentation are posted below.

"We believe we are fundamentally different than other food companies."

"The volume growth for high protein food looks a lot different than growth for food in general. We bring differentiated capabilities to this growth space."

"We add value, by building brands and innovating continuously in categories consumers want and in categories customers are focused on."

"A mix advantage and a performance advantage are powerful tailwinds propelling us toward continued growth."

"Looking to fiscal 2018, we expect topline sales growth of about 6 percent to approximately $41 billion as we grow volume, improve our sales mix to higher value products and benefit from a full year of AdvancePierre Foods in our portfolio."

