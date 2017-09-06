Bloomberg: Libya's biggest oil field resumes production

Libya’s Sharara oil field - the country's largest - has resumed production following a halt of more than two weeks, after authorities reached a final agreement with a militia group that had closed access to the nearest refinery, Bloomberg reports.

Two other fields - El-Feel and Hamada - resumed production last week; Libya's crude output fell 35% after the forced closing of the three fields.

Sharara, with a production capacity of 330K bbl/day, is a joint venture between Libya's state-owned oil company, Total (NYSE:TOT), Statoil (NYSE:STO), Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) and OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF).