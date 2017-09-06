House passes self-driving bill

The House of Representatives passed a bill that sets a framework for the autonomous car industry.

The Self-Drive Act paves a way for automakers and tech companies to test as many as 100K autonomous vehicles annually and avoid state regulations on design.

The Senate is expected to take up the bill or a close alternative in the fall, but before that self-driving trucks will be the front and center of a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on September 13. Navistar (NYSE:NAV) CEO Troy Clarke and American Trucking Association CEO Chris Spear are among those listed to give testimony.

The long list of companies looking to speed up testing of autonomous vehicles includes Ford (NYSE:F), Waymo (GOOGL, GOOG), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Uber (Private:UBER).