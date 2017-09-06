Credit Suisse sees Monster takeout a few years off

Credit Suisse thinks Coca-Cola (KO) won't acquire Monster Beverage (MNST -0.5% ) until a few years down the road.

The CS views runs counter to a report from TheDeal.com indicating a deal is close.

"In the current context of Coke wanting to portray itself as a beverage company offering healthier options to consumers, buying Monster would not help the company reassure consumers and, more importantly, governments and health associations that it's genuinely interested in its health and wellness agenda," reasons the CS team.

