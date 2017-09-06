Leading funding group on board with support for mid-stage study of vTv Therapeutics' TTP399 for type 1 diabetes; shares down 5% on profit-taking

Global funding organization JDRF has committed $3M to support a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study to assess vTv Therapeutics' (VTVT -5.3% ) liver-selective glucokinase (GK) activator TTP399 in type 1 diabetics. The trial will evaluate the tolerability of orally available TTP399 as an add-on to insulin therapy in addition to its ability to help patients improve the management of their blood sugar levels. The company will also contribute $3M to the study.

The company is launching the study based on positive results observed in a mid-stage trial in type 2 diabetics.

GK is a key regulator of glucose metabolism. Activating the enzyme increases glucose utilization which, in turn, lowers blood glucose.

Investors appear to be bagging some profits since the stock had run up over 50% before correcting.