Hebron Technology awarded $7.4M contract

Hebron Technology (NASDAQ:HEBT) has been awarded an RMB48.5M (approximately $7.4M) contract to provide holistic process pipeline solution for Zhuhai Zhaoli Food Technology.

The Contract is related to five fermentation production lines to be installed at Zhaoli's new production facility in Zhuhai City, Guangdong Province and is expected to be completed within ten months.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to participate in Zhaoli's new production facility projects. The Contract, one of the largest for the Company in recent years, is a testament to our reputation as a holistic process pipeline solution provider for pharmaceutical and food companies and a highlight of momentum in product orders and project wins in recent months," said Mr. Anyuan Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hebron.

Press Release