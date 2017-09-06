KGI: iPhone 8 price could trace back to Samsung's OLED supply monopoly

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) monopoly as Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) OLED supplier could explain why the premium iPhone model has such a high price tag.

In a new report, KGI estimates OLED costs at $120 to $130 per unit compared to $45 to $55 for LCD panels.

KGI says Samsung will supply the flexible and touch OLED panels and an OLED panel module. The supplier doesn’t provide 3D Touch modules so KGI suspects Apple will abandon Touch ID on the premium model, instead relying on facial recognition.

Apple plans to find an additional OLED supplier to minimize this dependence.

The iPhone 8 will debut at the launch event on September 12 with a potential retail launch on September 22. The device is expected to cost around $1K and could have limited supplies initially.

