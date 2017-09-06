Fox boosts Rice to president of company

Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -1% , FOXA -1.1% ) has promoted Peter Rice to president of the company, a newly created position.

Rice is currently Fox Networks Group chairman and CEO, a role he'll continue to maintain. He's been in those positions since 2012, overseeing Fox Broadcasting, Fox Sports, FX, National Geographic, Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox Networks Group Latin America, Europe and Asia.

Added to those responsibilities, Rice will now work with the corporate leadership on key strategic initiatives, Fox says.

Stacey Snider (Chairman/CEO of Twentieth Century Fox Film) will still report directly to Lachlan and James Murdoch; Fox News will continue reporting directly to Rupert Murdoch.